Editorial: 'Events, dear boy, events'

The quote is attributed to Harold Macmillan, the British conservative politician who served as prime minister of Great Britain between 1957 and 1963.





He was once asked by a journalist, “What do you fear most, Prime Minister?” He replied with the historic phrase, “Events, my dear boy, events.”







It is the events that determine developments, especially those in politics.





Events are usually both catalytic and revealing.





In our case, the extremely sorrowful events of 23 July, and especially the management that followed, literally destroyed any myth that was systematically cultivated over three-and-a-half years by the Tsipras government.





At first, citizens were startled. They momentarily saw themselves. They considered their own possible responsibilities, their arbitrary and illegal actions, the few metres of land that they may have grabbed to enlarge their yard, and all those problems that often accompany us.





However, when the magnitude of the catastrophe was revealed, one saw the inadequacies and weaknesses of the government, and it was revealed that the “handling” by those responsible aimed only aimed at tempering the bad impressions, and the citizens, in their mourning, reacted with rage.





They did not want to hear anything from those in power, except to see them humbly bow their heads, and to extend their hand with empathy and care for the victims.





At this time, feelings of condemnation and rejection of the government are prevalent.





Over the last three-and-a-half years, the government hid its problematic aspects, and covered its inadequacies with invective, slander, and attacks against everyone.





It was opposed by a worn and untrustworthy system, the diachronic responsibilities of which it exploited and attacked.





The, the government revealed itself at Mati, showing that it maintains even more weaknesses than its predecessors.





The government reached the breaking point, when everything falls to bits.

Even the supposed communications strength of Mr. Tsipras dissolved in one night, as it was proven to be a manufactured myth.





Now there is no escape route. The climate of condemnation and rejection is universal, and has spread throughout society.





The events, therefore, all these sorrowful and merciless events, acted as a catalyst.





They cannot be transcended, whatever the until yesterday giants of politics may come up with. They will chase them, and not allow them to take s step.