Tzanakopoulos: Top aim of government is assumption of political responsibility Tzanakopoulos said that the government’s main concern is to assume political responsibility with actions and interventions

Referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ visit to the fire-ravaged town of Mati, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that the government’s main concern is to assume political responsibility with actions and interventions.







Tzanakopoulos told a news conference that the PM in Mati spoke to citizens, firemen, and soldiers, and that he was briefed by the deputy chief of the Fire Service and by infrastructure ministry engineers who were on site.





He said that on Sunday night, 29 July, the prime minister chaired a conference of competent ministers to determine the next steps in providing aid to the stricken.





The spokesman said that specific decisions were taken at yesterday’s meeting, based on the PM’s statements to his cabinet on 27 July, in order to confront the ills that contributed to the tragedy in Eastern Attica.





Tzanakopoulos said that Tsipras issued an order that the procedures to help the area recover and to support the victims be completed post haste, and that they be simple and without bureaucratic red tape.