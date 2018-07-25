Parliament employees, but only one MP, give blood for wildfire victims Only one of Greece’s 300 MPs showed up to make a blood donation

A large number of employees at the Greek Parliament yesterday gave blood for the victims of the deadly 23 July wildfires in Attica.



A makeshift blood donation centre was set up in the large chamber where MPs normally meet for informal discussions.



Large queues formed between 9am and 12pm as parliament employees waited to donate blood.



However, only one of Greece’s 300 MPs showed up to make a blood donation.



He was Christos Mantas, the parliamentary representative of SYRIZA.







