Olympiacos FC and Vangelis Marinakis offer one million euros to fire victims The leader of the Red and Whites instructed his associates to provide funds immediately to support residents devastated by wildfires

Olympiacos FC is always ready to help our fellow human beings who are in need, and it has done so countless times, on orders from its leader, Vangelis Marinakis.



So, too, now, when the country has been hit by tragedy, Olympiacos FC is showing its social face, with the Red and White team noting in an announcement that one million euros will be disbursed, to support our fellow human beings who are in need.



The strong man of the team of Piraeus, Vangelis Marinakis, gave orders that one million euros be given to the victims that have been harmed by the wildfires.



The complete statement issued by Olympiacos FC is as follows:



«Olympiacos FC is participating in Greece’s great mourning for our fellow human beings who met with such a bitter end.



Olympiacos FC will immediately offer one million euros for the relief of the fire-stricken. At the same time, the necessary procedures will be followed to open bank accounts for relief aid at three banks (Piraeus Bank, National Bank of Greece, and Alpha Bank), so that supporters of Olympiacos FC and whoever else wants to, can contribute according to their abilities.



In these difficult hours, all Greeks must be united and stand beside our fellow human beings who have been confronted with trials».