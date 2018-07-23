Grecotel to invest 42mn euros, creating 630 new jobs Grecotel is Greece’s largest tourism sector employers, with 6,100 employees

The Grecotel Group is planning an investment programme which is worth 42mn euros, and is expected to create 630 new jobs.





The investment plan of the N. Daskalantonaki-Grecotel Group concerns the renovation and radical upgrade of hotels in four of the country’s top tourist destinations.





A total of 780 rooms were upgraded entirely, 40 catering facilities were modernised and extended, and 15 hectares of outdoor infrastructure was restructured.





The business plan of the N. Daskalantonaki Group involves the renovation and radical upgrading of several luxury hotel facilities – Corfu Imperial (Corfu), Daphnila Bay Dasssia (Corfu), Casa Marron (formerly Lakopetra Beach) in Achaia, Pella Beach (Chalkidiki), and Rhodos Royal (Rhodes).





The managing director of Grecotel, Mari Daskalantonaki, said that the renovation plan is constant and presages the creation of third generation units in Greece. These will upgrade the country’s tourist market, shielding it against the competition.





“Grecotel expects a median seven percent increase in overnight stays and a nine percent increase in turnover in 2018, as compared to 2017,” she said.





“Greece must pay special attention to the Russian tourist market, while investing in the opening of new markets. The Group plans to immediately put in motion the implementation of the new investment programme, which includes the next cycle of a radical upgrading of facilities belonging to the chain, with a view to the 2019 tourist season.