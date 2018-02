Αγνοείται ο αδερφός της Σαμάνθα του Sex and the City

Έκκληση απηύθυνε η ηθοποιός

ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ: 04/02/2018 22:32

epa01342590 British - US actress Kim Catrall arrives arrives at the British premiere of Michael Patrick King's film 'Sex and the City' held at the Odeon Leicester Square in Central London, England, 12 May 2008. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), successful author and everyone's favourite fashion icon-next-door, is back, her famously sardonic wit intact and sharper than ever, as she continues to narrate her own story about sex, love and the fashion-obsessed single woman in New York City. Sex and the City finds our favourite friends, Carrie, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) continuing to juggle jobs and relationships while navigating motherhood, marriage and Manhattan real estate. EPA/DANIEL DEME }