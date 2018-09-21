‘The only Macedonia is our’ Zaev says

In the heat of a campaign for the Greece-FYROM naming accord, FYROM prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that his country the only Macedonia, essentially calling into question the name of the Greek province of Macedonia, in an interview with MKD.

“The northern part of Greece is Greece, and the western part of Bulgaria is Bulgaria. There is no other Macedonia than or own. There is no other in the world. With the knowledge of that prospect and future, we must do what is necessary for the next generation, for our children. I believe that is a serious reason for us to unite,” Zaev declared, ahead of the 30 September referendum, which is expected to result in a photo finish, based on a recent poll that gave the ‘Yes’ vote around 51 percent .

After his meeting with US Vice-President Mike Pence, Zaev had said that “the Macedonian people” will have an internationally recognised country , “with a confirmed and recognised Macedonian language”.

“No one can dispute our Macedonian identity and longer,” he underlined.

Zaev said that adding the geographical marker “north” to the country’s name is not easily palatable, especially for the diaspora in America, but that the benefits of the agreement are greater.