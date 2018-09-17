Zaev: Russia ‘a friend of Macedonia’, no evidence of electoral meddling

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    'The Russian Federation is a friend of Macedonia, and has nothing against Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. They are against our participation in Nato, and they say that clearly,' said the PM of FYROM.

    epa07026788 FYR of Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev speaks at a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (not pictured) at the Government building in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia (FYROM), 17 September 2018. Secretary Mattis is a one-day visit to FYROM. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

    Responding to US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ statements regarding Russian intervention in the 30 September referendum on the Greece-FYROM naming agreement, PM Zoran Zaev said he has no evidence that would confirm that.

    Zaev said that Russia is a “friend of Macedonia”.

    “I have no evidence or indication of Russian involvement,” Zaev told journalists when asked about Mattis’ remarks.
    “I have no proof of Russian intervention. The Russian Federation is a friend of Macedonia, and has nothing against Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. They are against our participation in Nato, and they say that clearly,” Zaev said.

    “We are trying to explain that for us there is no alternative to full membership in the EU and Nato. We want to build friendly relations with all countries, including the Russian Federation, and I think it will be understood by our Russian friends that our citizens will remain dedicated to this orientation,” said Zaev.

