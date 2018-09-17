Tsipras, Anastasiadis discuss Cyprus problem, regional alliances, security

Amidst expectations of a new push to jump-start Cyprus settlement talks, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiadis met today in Athens to discuss strategy regarding the Cyprus solution and regional alliances and security issues.

In remarks on camera, Tsipras said that he has held discussions with Anastasiadis on the sidelines of summit meetings abroad. “Throughout this period, we have had the opportunity to discuss one-on-one the plans that will contribute to stability and peace in the broader region, and the preconditions for a just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem. I think our steadfast position has created the presuppositions for broader support from international players for our effort and a recognition of our stance,” he said.

Tsipras said that this is a new era, and that one must discuss the new challenges ahead and the best way to confront them.

One of the key challenges is Turkey’s aggressive stance and threats regarding Cyprus’ gas and oil exploration programme in its Exclusive Economic Zone.

Tsipras said that the government and Greek citizens always trust the decisions of the government of Cyprus and its citizens.

For his part, Anastasiadis stressed that the extremely close cooperation between Athens and Nicosia all these years has contributed to the development of regional and broader cooperation, in an effort to create a new grounding for a proper resolution of the various elements of the Cyprus problem that are important for the future.

The outcome of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and UN Cyprus Envoy Jane Holl Lute was also on the agenda.

Anastasiadis said that at today’s working meeting, the two leaders are discussing the three-way and four-way regional cooperation schemes that have been established by their foreign ministers, “and all issues pertaining to energy, security, and regional peace, which are important elements of a prospective Cyprus solution.

“Let us hope that developments in New York will help restart a productive dialogue, if the UN Secretary General believes that the preconditions have been met,” Anastasiadis noted.